Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?

Like Khaleda Zia, Dr Imtiaz had also been intriguant enough to ignite a perplexing question on the number of people killed by the Pakistani army and its collaborators during our Liberation War. In this respect, before citing the figures proffered by different people or bodies, Dr Imtiaz himself wrote on page 15, “A moot question became: did three million die or was it less? At the end, statistical reason prevailed over human narratives and the likely figure of human casualty came down to several viewpoints. The highest figure of 3 million casualties came from Bangladesh and Indian authorities.” Dr Imtiaz, by being swamped by profligate propensity, also wrote, on the number of people slew by the Pakistanis, “which prompted the defenders to revitalize the issue, again more with passion than having a thoughtful mind on the issue.” Dr Imtiaz was rather enticed to portray on page 40: “One report indicates that between the period of December 1970 and March 1971 some 15,000 to 50,000 Biharis were killed as a result of violence meted against them. If this is the case, and if there were serious human rights violation and unlawful killing, there is no reason why this should not be investigated and the Bengalee perpetrators brought to trial and punished for the offence.”

Dr Imtiaz also stated on page 11 of his book that Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian forces, being oblivious of the truth that they surrendered to the joint forces comprising Indian and Bangladeshi fighters. He exposed his reprehensible and spiteful paranoia against the freedom fighters and India by writing, “It is not difficult to see that not only the Bangladesh forces were operating under the Indian military command, but also, with the Indian control of the final phase of the Liberation War, the nationalist struggle of Bangladesh was transformed into an exclusively Indo-Pakistani affair. The surrender document, signed on 16 December 1971 is a further proof of this: The PAKISTAN Eastern command agrees to surrender all Pakistan Forces in Bangladesh to Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora … ” . Dr Imtiaz quite rancorously and deliberately omitted those words in the surrender instrument, where it was explicitly stated that the Pakistani soldiers agreed to surrender to the joint forces. This perplexing and malicious insistence goes a long way to substantiate that Dr Imtiaz was certainly influenced by the Pakistanis, who prevailed upon the earlier to write that it was an Indian-Pakistan affair. Dr Imtiaz wrote, to our perilous dismal on page 39, “This is mainly because Banghladesh genocide is the only genocide in history that was perpetrated against a population for demanding democracy! In fact the genocide could not have been for ‘religion’ (as in the case of Armenian genocide) because the people of both the wings of Pakistan were predominantly Muslim. Again, it could not have been for ‘race’ or ‘ethnicity’ (as in the case of Jewish or Rwandan genocide) because intercultural interactions, including inter-marriages, were common between East and West Pakitanis. It could not have been for ‘language’ as well (as in the case of Aboriginal genocide in Australia of the Chinese genocide in Indonesia) because Bangla was already one of the nationalist languages of the state of Pakistan. If Dr Imtiaz’s impuissant assertion is taken as true, the massacre in Bangladesh cannot be bracketed within the definition of genocide as stipulated in the Genocide Convention, because to invoke the same, the onslaught has to be by one human group against another, who are separated by their national, ethnical, racial or religious personification. If Dr Imtiaz’s pestilent claim is accepted, then we shall not be blessed with universal recognition, for the genocide must be within the ambit of the Convention.