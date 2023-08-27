Arousing, with colourful abstractions

Today, oil paint is still one of the most popular artistic mediums because of the wide expanse of colours, the ease of use, the layering ability, and the transportability of the medium. Most Bangladeshi artists prefer acrylic colour, and very few of them are able to work in oil medium because the medium is too intricate to handle and requires plenty of patience to nurture. Nipa says, “I work with oil paint for its rich texture, colour and volume. My everyday thoughts are like everyday journals on me and my mental statements. That’s why many of my paintings are titled ‘Mood’.”

Nipa is very honest with the use of her art materials. She has used expensive, durable and everlasting materials, which are vital parts of a canvas. She also gives importance to the selection of materials and their scrupulous application procedure. She feels that art materials are one kind of ornamentation for her paintings. Furthermore, precise application and collection of expensive materials add durability to a canvas.

Nipa also gives importance to the preparation of a canvas, the selection of fabrics for the canvas and the quality of stretchers. She also advises her personal frame vendor to provide high-quality frames for her canvases. She even brought different foldable stretchers when she visited abroad to ensure the perfection of her canvases. Nipa prefers to think that the process of painting begins with a stretcher, canvas clothes or support, art materials and framing of canvas.

Nipa enjoys the freedom to identify herself with her working styles that are apparently synchronised and technically phenomenal. She strives to proceed with a certain style that has become a personal hallmark of her works. Her works appear to be sparkling and dynamic because of the use of profuse shades and evocative textures. Flamboyant colours, malleable brush strokes, and imagery are noticeable features in the impressive paintings of Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, a gifted painter who has been striving to make a distinct place for herself in Dhaka’s art scene.

Nipa says, “My artworks are shapeless, emotional, visual journals of the everyday struggles of my life as a woman and a human being. My desire for harmony and the need to escape from oppression that I face has led me to create works where refuge can be sought within the forms of abstraction.” It has also been observed that Nipa meticulously blends the essential elements of her paintings. Her paintings can be explained in many ways: sometimes, one can find the touch of mysticism, and some can get the taste of harmony, melancholy, despair and, at the same time, joy. Her mode of expression has always been persistent, and the painter has successfully established her own trait through all her creations. Her style is unquestionably unique, individualised and expressive. In her paintings, one feels the lament of a lonely soul, an underlying sorrow and a feeling of bareness.