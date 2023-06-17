Fresh violence in conflict-torn Manipur as mob vandalises police station, fires on forces

An arson attempt was reported at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital. A mob of about 1,000 gathered on Friday evening and attempted arson and vandalism. The RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob, in which two civilians were injured.

Mob build-up near Manipur University was also reported. Around 300 people gathered near Thongju at 10:40 pm and attempted to vandalise the residence of the local MLA. A column of the RAF dispersed the crowd.

Another mob also attempted to vandalise the armoury of Iringbam Police Station in the Imphal West district. Around 300 to 400 people tried to ransack the police station at 11:40 pm. The crowd was dispersed by the RAF, the NDTV said.