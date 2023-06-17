    বাংলা

    Fresh violence in conflict-torn Manipur as mob vandalises police station, fires on forces

    Security forces undertook a march in Imphal East district until midnight

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 June 2023, 08:56 AM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 08:56 AM

    Fresh violence has erupted in India's restive state of Manipur as mobs clashed with security forces overnight, Indian media report.

    Multiple incidents of mob build-up, attempted vandalism and arson were reported, along with intermittent bursts of firing till early Saturday, according to private broadcaster NDTV.

    Joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force and state police undertook a Flag March in the Imphal East district, one of 16 districts in the northeastern state, until midnight, the report said.

    An arson attempt was reported at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital. A mob of about 1,000 gathered on Friday evening and attempted arson and vandalism. The RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob, in which two civilians were injured.

    Mob build-up near Manipur University was also reported. Around 300 people gathered near Thongju at 10:40 pm and attempted to vandalise the residence of the local MLA. A column of the RAF dispersed the crowd.

    Another mob also attempted to vandalise the armoury of Iringbam Police Station in the Imphal West district. Around 300 to 400 people tried to ransack the police station at 11:40 pm. The crowd was dispersed by the RAF, the NDTV said.

    According to army sources, a mob of 200 to 300 people surrounded the BJP office a little after midnight at Sinjemai, and an army column dispersed the crowd.

    The mob also attempted vandalism at the residence of state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi in Imphal West at midnight, but it was prevented by the army and RAF. The crowd was dispersed, according to army sources.

    The attacks in Manipur come a day after the home of the Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was burnt down by a mob of 1,200 which lobbed petrol bombs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian minister's home set ablaze in violence-hit Manipur state
    Indian minister's home set ablaze in Manipur state
    The northeastern Indian state has been hit by clashes between members of rival ethnic groups for over a month
    Police among 5 dead in fresh Manipur violence hours before Amit Shah's visit
    5 dead in Manipur violence before Amit Shah visit
    The Manipur chief minister said on Sunday that 40 terrorists were killed over the previous 48 hours
    Nine killed in fresh violence in India's Manipur state
    9 killed in fresh violence in India's Manipur
    At least 10 others were injured in a violent gunfight in the north-eastern Indian state, a police official said
    Heatwave scorches Dhaka
    Heatwave scorches Dhaka
    A fresh heatwave has hit swathes of Bangladesh. In Dhaka, people are suffering due to excessive heat whenever they go out in the daytime.

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production