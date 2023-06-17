Fresh violence in conflict-torn Manipur as mob vandalises police station, fires on forces

Fresh violence has erupted in India's restive state of Manipur as mobs clashed with security forces overnight, Indian media report.
Multiple incidents of mob build-up, attempted vandalism and arson were reported, along with intermittent bursts of firing till early Saturday, according to private broadcaster NDTV.
Joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force and state police undertook a Flag March in the Imphal East district, one of 16 districts in the northeastern state, until midnight, the report said.
An arson attempt was reported at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital. A mob of about 1,000 gathered on Friday evening and attempted arson and vandalism. The RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob, in which two civilians were injured.
Mob build-up near Manipur University was also reported. Around 300 people gathered near Thongju at 10:40 pm and attempted to vandalise the residence of the local MLA. A column of the RAF dispersed the crowd.
Another mob also attempted to vandalise the armoury of Iringbam Police Station in the Imphal West district. Around 300 to 400 people tried to ransack the police station at 11:40 pm. The crowd was dispersed by the RAF, the NDTV said.
According to army sources, a mob of 200 to 300 people surrounded the BJP office a little after midnight at Sinjemai, and an army column dispersed the crowd.
The mob also attempted vandalism at the residence of state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi in Imphal West at midnight, but it was prevented by the army and RAF. The crowd was dispersed, according to army sources.
The attacks in Manipur come a day after the home of the Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was burnt down by a mob of 1,200 which lobbed petrol bombs.