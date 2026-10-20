October 21, 2026

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UK police arrest pair on suspicion of helping Iranian intelligence over RAF Fairford incident

Counter Terrorism Policing says it considers Iranian state involvement highly likely as investigators continue gathering evidence

UK police arrest pair on suspicion of helping Iranian intelligence over RAF Fairford incident
A B‑1B Lancer bomber arrives at RAF Fairford airbase in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, Sept 29, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard

Reuters

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 12:02 AM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 12:02 AM

British police said on Tuesday they had re-arrested two men on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence as part of their investigation into activity at the RAF Fairford air base in September.

RAF Fairford had been used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran, but American B-1 bombers were withdrawn shortly after five British men were arrested outside the military base in southwest England in the early hours of Sept 27.

Two other men were later arrested by police, though all seven were released on bail. Counter Terrorism Policing said on Tuesday, however, that two individuals had been re-arrested under the National Security Act.

CTP said in a statement they had re-arrested a 24-year-old British national, who was initially arrested outside RAF Fairford, and also a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national who had previously been arrested in London.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK, said in a statement: "This is very much a live investigation, and our evidence gathering continues, but at this time our position remains the same; we consider it highly likely that there is Iranian state involvement."

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham last week said that the activity at RAF Fairford was likely to have been coordinated in Iran, which Iran's ambassador to Britain has denied.

"We know the public have unanswered questions," CTP's Taylor said. "I want to be as transparent as possible and when we are in the position to share more, we will."

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