India allows export of 99,150 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh, 5 other countries

The Indian government has allowed export of 99,150 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh and five other countries, according to local media reports.

The other countries are the United Arab Emirates, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka, the Times of India said on Saturday.

The Indian government also allowed export of 2,000 tonnes of white onion cultivated specially for export markets in the Middle-East and some European countries.

The National Cooperative Exports Limited or NCEL is the agency for export of onions to these countries.

India imposed a ban on onion exports in December to keep prices under control after drought and bad weather hit production.

The ban, which was to be effective until Mar 31, sent prices higher in Bangladesh because the country depends partly on supply from India.