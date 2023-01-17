India set to overtake China as world's most populous nation

India is expected to overtake China as the world's most populous country this year even though its population growth has been slowing down, United Nations says.

Following are some key points about India's demography, according to government data:

- India estimates its population at 1.38 billion, compared to China's 1.4 billion.

- Uttar Pradesh, with a projected population of 230 million people, is the country's most populated state, while Lakshadweep, with only 68,000 people, is the least populated.