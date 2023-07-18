    বাংলা

    One-tenth of India's population escaped poverty in 5 years: report

    Rural areas saw the strongest fall in poverty, according to a study, which used the United Nations' Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), based on 12 indicators

    Manoj Kumar
    Published : 18 July 2023, 03:35 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 03:35 AM

    Nearly 135 million people, around 10% of India's population, escaped poverty in the five years to March 2021, a government report found on Monday.

    Rural areas saw the strongest fall in poverty, according to the study, which used the United Nations' Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), based on 12 indicators such as malnutrition, education and sanitation. If people are deprived in three or more areas, they are identified as "MPI poor."

    "Improvements in nutrition, years of schooling, sanitation and cooking fuel played a significant role in bringing down poverty," said Suman Bery, vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog, the government think-tank that released the report.

    The percentage of the population living in poverty fell to 15% in 2019-21 from 25% in 2015/16, according to the report, which was based on the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey.

    A report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released last week said the number of people living in multidimensional poverty fell to 16.4% of India's population in 2021 from 55% in 2005.

    According to UNDP estimates, the number of people, who lived below the $2.15 per day poverty line had declined to 10% in India in 2021.

    India's federal government offers free food grain to about 800 million people, about 57% of country's 1.4 billion population, while states spend billions of dollars on subsidising education, health, electricity and other services.

    The state that saw the largest number moving out of poverty was Uttar Pradesh, with 343 million people, followed by the states of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, according to the report.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the Shivkumar-Manjunatha family from India walk and take pictures during their first time familiy holiday trip to Thailand at Patong beach in the island of Phuket, Thailand July 14, 2023.
    Indian tourists flock to Southeast Asia
    Indian tourists are streaming into Southeast Asia, cementing the world most populous country's position as a key growth market for a travel and tourism sector
    People ride on a boat on a flooded road, after a rise in the waters of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, Jul 14, 2023.
    Over 100 die as floods sweep across Asia
    In northern India, authorities say almost 100 people died in the past fortnight due to landslides, flash floods, and property collapses
    A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai, India, June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    World Cup to begin Oct 5
    The fixtures are revealed by the International Cricket Council during an event in Mumbai
    A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020.
    Indian shares rise after RBI keeps rates unchanged
    The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 18,770.20 as of 10:44 am IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 63,285.99

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan