Five die, 15 injured in India road accident

Five people have been killed and more than 15 injured after a bus overturned in India’s Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reports.

The accident took place near Gopalpura, under the Madhaugarh police station area of Jalaun district on Saturday night.

“There were 40 people on the bus, which was carrying wedding guests.” police said, adding that it overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Jalaun district.