    বাংলা

    Five die, 15 injured in India road accident

    There were 40 people on the bus, which was carrying wedding guests in Uttar Pradesh

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 May 2023, 08:01 AM
    Updated : 7 May 2023, 08:01 AM

    Five people have been killed and more than 15 injured after a bus overturned in India’s Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reports.

    The accident took place near Gopalpura, under the Madhaugarh police station area of Jalaun district on Saturday night.

    “There were 40 people on the bus, which was carrying wedding guests.” police said, adding that it overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Jalaun district.

    The injured have been hospitalised, and a rescue operation is underway, according to the police.

    Police could not provide further details of the incident as of Sunday morning, NDTV reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    ANI
    Indian gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead
    The incident, captured on camera, occurred while the politician and his brother were talking to reporters
    Women walk through a wheat field on their way to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of general election in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr 18, 2019.
    India should keep lid on wheat exports: flour millers
    Exports of the grain from India, the world's second biggest producer, surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosted global prices
    A microphone of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is placed on a tripod along a roadside in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2022.
    NDTV profit plunges about 98%
    NDTV reported a consolidated net profit of 5.9 million rupees ($72,206.58) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 241.6 million rupees a year earlier
    Credit: NDTV
    12 die in India as bus falls into gorge
    The victims were from Sion and Goregaon in Mumbai and Virar in the neighbouring Palghar district, according to police

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain