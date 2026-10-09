October 09, 2026

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India's Noida International Airport to be renamed after PM Narendra Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces the decision following cabinet approval.

India&#039;s Noida International Airport to be renamed after PM Narendra Modi
Noida International Airport. Photo: NDTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 02:55 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 03:11 PM

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to rename Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision on Friday, saying the airport would be named Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, reports NDTV.

The airport is located in Jewar, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, and serves the National Capital Region (NCR).

Speaking to reporters, Adityanath expressed gratitude to Modi for the airport, describing it as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," he said.

Adityanath said the airport was set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest and could eventually emerge as one of India's major aviation hubs.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the airport on Mar 28 this year. An IndiGo flight from Lucknow landed there on Jun 15.

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