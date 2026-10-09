India's Noida International Airport to be renamed after PM Narendra Modi

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to rename Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision on Friday, saying the airport would be named Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, reports NDTV.

The airport is located in Jewar, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, and serves the National Capital Region (NCR).

Speaking to reporters, Adityanath expressed gratitude to Modi for the airport, describing it as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," he said.

#WATCH | Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "...The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport (Jewar); this is set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and, in the future, the country's largest aviation hub. Consequently, the Council of Ministers has also passed a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport as the 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'..." — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

Adityanath said the airport was set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest and could eventually emerge as one of India's major aviation hubs.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the airport on Mar 28 this year. An IndiGo flight from Lucknow landed there on Jun 15.