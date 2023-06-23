India's opposition parties unite for 2024 national elections, BJP says not worried

Leaders of 15 Indian opposition parties agreed on Friday to fight the 2024 national elections on a common platform against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The parties, many of which are regional rivals and have been splintered at the national level, account for less than half the 301 seats the BJP has in the 542-member lower house of parliament.

They have, however, sought to sink their differences to challenge BJP after Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, was convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from parliament in March.

Their campaign got a shot in the arm in May when Congress trounced BJP in a key state election, exceeding expectations and gaining fresh momentum ahead of more state elections due this year and national elections in April-May 2024.