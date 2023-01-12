Leader of influential Hindu group backs LGBT rights in India

The leader of a Hindu group that is the parent organisation of India's ruling party has come out in support of the gay and transgender community, days before the government is due to respond to the Supreme Court about petitions to legalise same-sex marriage.

India decriminalised homosexuality when it scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in 2018, but it remains a taboo topic in this socially conservative country of 1.4 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has in the past refused to legalise same-sex marriage.