    বাংলা

    India's January wholesale prices rise at a slower pace

    In January, wholesale price rose 0.27% year-on-year, compared with a 0.73% gain in December

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 02:51 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 02:51 AM

    India's wholesale price index in January rose at a slower pace than in the previous month, mainly due to an easing of food prices and a sharper fall in prices of manufactured products, government data showed on Wednesday.

    In January, wholesale price rose 0.27% year-on-year, compared with a 0.73% gain in December. The latest figures were also slower than economists' expectation of a 0.53% rise, according to a Reuters poll.

    "Weakening of inflationary pressures has continued into January in wholesale prices," said Saugata Bhattacharya, an independent economist.

    In January, food prices rose 3.79% year-on-year compared with an increase of 5.39% in December, while manufactured product prices fell 1.13% against a 0.71% decline the previous month.

    Fuel and power prices fell 0.51% from a year earlier, compared with a 2.41% drop in December. Prices of primary articles were up 3.84% versus a rise of 5.78% a month earlier.

    "Food prices have fallen due to seasonal winter effects on vegetables ... Fuel and manufacturing prices have weakened, in large part because of global prices softening due to weak demand from China," Bhattacharya said.

    Last week, government data showed the country's annual retail inflation rate was at a three-month low in January.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tata Motors' electric vehicle Nexon.ev is seen during its launch in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2023.
    Tata Motors cuts EV prices by 1%-8%
    Electric variants currently form just 2% of car sales in India, as buyers are wary about the higher upfront costs despite lower running costs
    The Indian flag flies in front of the new logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 19, 2023.
    India markets regulator ups scrutiny of IPO documents
    The country's surging stock market has prompted nearly 50 companies to launch public issues in 2023
    Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata December 11, 2012.
    India approves auction of telecom spectrum
    A total 10 GHz of radiowaves is up for sale in this year's auction
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 15, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts after losing the match
    Williamson gets second century as NZ build lead of 528
    Williamson's 109 from 132 deliveries made him only the fifth New Zealander to score a hundred in each innings of a test

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps