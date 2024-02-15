India's January wholesale prices rise at a slower pace

India's wholesale price index in January rose at a slower pace than in the previous month, mainly due to an easing of food prices and a sharper fall in prices of manufactured products, government data showed on Wednesday.

In January, wholesale price rose 0.27% year-on-year, compared with a 0.73% gain in December. The latest figures were also slower than economists' expectation of a 0.53% rise, according to a Reuters poll.

"Weakening of inflationary pressures has continued into January in wholesale prices," said Saugata Bhattacharya, an independent economist.