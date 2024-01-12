Thousands of Indian teachers set to lose jobs as Muslim school funding ends

According to a document seen by Reuters, the federal government stopped funding the programme, called the Scheme For Providing Quality Education in Madrasas, in March 2022.

The document, from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, shows Modi's government did not approve any new proposals from states under the programme between the 2017/18 and 2020/21 fiscal years, before closing it altogether.

Modi's government raised funding for the programme to a record of about 3 billion rupees ($36 million) in the fiscal year to March 2016. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

India's minority affairs ministry, which ran the programme until it was closed, also did not respond to requests to comment.

The document did not cite a reason but a government official said it could be because a 2009 law ensuring free compulsory education for children covers regular government schools.

Government data shows more than 70,000 madrasas were covered in the first six years of the programme, started in 2009/10 by the previous government run by the Congress party.

The programme benefited Muslim children and should be revived, said Shahid Akhter, a member of a government panel on minority educational institutions.

"Even the prime minister wants children to have both Islamic and modern education," he told Reuters. "I am already talking to officials to see that the scheme is retained."

The federal government told states about ending the programme only in October last year, according to a letter Uttar Pradesh madrasa official Javed sent to Modi on Wednesday.

He said his state had not paid its share to the teachers since April and decided to stop paying altogether this month, while the federal portion had not been paid for six years.