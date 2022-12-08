    বাংলা

    Lightning kills 907 in India as extreme weather surges in 2022

    India saw a big jump in extreme weather events this year and related deaths rose to their highest in three years

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 02:27 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 02:27 AM

    India saw a big jump in extreme weather events such as heatwaves and lightning strikes this year and related deaths rose to their highest in three years, government data showed on Wednesday, with scientists blaming climate change for the heavy toll.

    There were nearly eight times as many heatwaves, 27 in all, and lightning strikes rose more than 111 times, killing 907 people, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a report to parliament.

    Thunderstorms increased more than five times to 240.

    This year's 2,183 deaths due to such events until last month were the highest since 2019's 3,017. Lightning and floods and heavy rains accounted for 78% of the deaths this year, the data showed.

    Temperatures during India's monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said in August. India is the world's third-largest carbon polluter, though its per-capita emissions are much lower than many developed countries.

    The country of nearly 1.4 billion suffered its hottest March in more than a century and temperatures were unusually high in April and May, blamed mainly on climate change.

    The World Health Organization says that from 1998-2017, more than 166,000 people died due to heatwaves globally. It says that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause about 250,000 additional deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.

    India's western neighbour Pakistan faced devastating floods this year that covered a third of the country, killed more than 1,500 people and impacted millions.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chineya Devi, 32, who lost her job in a packaging firm, sits inside her roadside stall, near her house, in New Delhi, India, Jul 26, 2021.
    Microfinance turns India's rural women into budding entrepreneurs
    Formal micro lenders are playing an increasingly important financing role in remote and rural areas where banks have limited reach or are unwilling to lend to the poor
    Police officers examine a vehicle that was damaged during a clash with protesters at a police station near the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, Nov 28, 2022.
    Protests called off at Adani's south India port
    Clashes between police and protesters in November injured more than 100 people, including 64 police officers
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    Myanmar families plea for help after 7 students sentenced to death
    The students, all under 25 years old, were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting in April that killed a former military officer
    A man walks along a road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, Dec 23, 2020.
    India's capital blanketed in smog
    Residents of New Delhi and its suburbs endure poor air every winter as colder, heavier air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from the burning of crop stubble

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher