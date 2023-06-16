Witness provides account of Jamalpur journalist’s murder

A journalist who claims he was present during the fatal assault of another journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim, who later succumbed to his injuries in Mymensingh, has said the son of a public representative hit Nadim in the head.
Al Muzahid Babu, a local reporter in Jamalpur, was returning home in Bakshiganj on Wednesday night when he saw Nadim outside the local college. As they headed home together, a group of people attacked Nadim, who later died in hospital care.
Speaking to http://bdnews24.com on Friday, Muzahid blamed Mahmudul Alam Babu, chairman of Sadhurpara union council, for the murder.
Another 20-25 people watched on during the incident, Muzahid said.
Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative.
Doctors initially suspect a head injury caused Nadim’s death. He was buried in his family graveyard on Friday.
Nadim’s family said the 45-year-old journalist began receiving threats following his report against Mahmudul. The chairman started a case against Nadim and several others under the Digital Security Act, but the court scrapped it.
The attack was carried out after the failed legal bid, said Muzahid, who was also accused in the case.
“Nadim Mama (uncle) arrived in front of the college around 10pm to have a Paan (betel leaf). I also arrived at the same time and he called me. Later we started for our homes together,” he said.
“After reaching Pathati intersection, I told Nadim Mama that it was about to rain and I’d rather head home. Nadim Mama told me to go ahead. But he then called me from behind.”
“Some people in a rolling car grabbed him by the scruff and shoved him onto the road. Later, Monir, Saidur and several others started throwing punches at him and dragged him to a dark corner.”
“The chairman’s son Rifat was there and he smashed Nadim Mama’s head with a brick. The chairman was right beside him at that time. Amar Ali, a member of the council, and many others were there. It was a group of 20-25 people.”
“I informed a journalist, Lalon, but the culprits fled upon his arrival. Later we took Nadim Mama to the hospital with the help of the locals.”
Emdadul Haque Lalon, a colleague of Nadim, said Nadim was killed over the publication of the report against the chairman.
A 32-second CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a group of people assaulting Nadim, dragging him down from his motorcycle into a dark corner.
The family of Nadim said he published several reports in an online news portal in May. They mentioned a report on May 10, another on May 14 and one more on May 20 -- all involving the union council chairman.
Nadim’s wife Monira Begum stressed that her husband was murdered over these reports.
“Chairman Mahmudul Babu led a group, including his elder son Sohan, to kill Nadim,” she said.
Nadim is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, which also included his parents.
Daughter of a freedom fighter, Monira and the rest of Nadim’s family demanded that authorities prevent the murderers from fleeing the country and arrest them as soon as possible.
Jahangir Selim, a senior journalist and human rights activist of Jamalpur, said they would continue demonstrating as long as the killers of Nadim were not brought to justice.
Sohel Rana, chief of Bakshiganj Police Station, said they arrested six individuals over Nadim’s killing and were on the hunt for others. A case was also being prepared.
Mahmudul Babu has been on the run since the incident.
Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Jamalpur superintendent of police, visited the site on Friday and said they made the arrests by analysing CCTV camera footage.
The others involved in the murder have also been identified and five teams are working to arrest them, Nasir Uddin said.
He hopes the man who ordered the killing of Nadim will be arrested in two days.