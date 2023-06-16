Witness provides account of Jamalpur journalist’s murder

Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative.

Doctors initially suspect a head injury caused Nadim’s death. He was buried in his family graveyard on Friday.

Nadim’s family said the 45-year-old journalist began receiving threats following his report against Mahmudul. The chairman started a case against Nadim and several others under the Digital Security Act, but the court scrapped it.

The attack was carried out after the failed legal bid, said Muzahid, who was also accused in the case.

“Nadim Mama (uncle) arrived in front of the college around 10pm to have a Paan (betel leaf). I also arrived at the same time and he called me. Later we started for our homes together,” he said.

“After reaching Pathati intersection, I told Nadim Mama that it was about to rain and I’d rather head home. Nadim Mama told me to go ahead. But he then called me from behind.”

“Some people in a rolling car grabbed him by the scruff and shoved him onto the road. Later, Monir, Saidur and several others started throwing punches at him and dragged him to a dark corner.”

“The chairman’s son Rifat was there and he smashed Nadim Mama’s head with a brick. The chairman was right beside him at that time. Amar Ali, a member of the council, and many others were there. It was a group of 20-25 people.”