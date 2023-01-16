My social anxiety helped me to have better conversations

I could tell you that I became a regular part of class discussions, but that would be a lie (one big enough to have many of my teachers rolling their eyes). But what did become regular was my classmates coming up to me after class and asking for my opinion on the things we learned about.

Conversations about homework led to discussions about life, and to my surprise, I discovered that I was an incredible conversationalist. My struggles with my mental health made me more empathetic towards the people who came to me with their problems. And my years of being fixated on every tiny detail of every social interaction enhanced my ability to pick up on people’s moods and know when someone was upset or uncomfortable.

In The Art of War, Chinese general Sun Tzu famously said, “know your enemy”. Years of thinking people were my enemy had turned me into an unofficial expert in understanding how emotions work and reading between the lines of what people told me. And with that, social anxiety, the thing I thought would be the biggest obstacle in my ability to make friends - became my most effective tool in having meaningful conversations.

If this were a fairy tale, this is where all my problems would have gone away and I would live happily ever after. However, real life is never that easy. Though I have learned better ways of coping with my social anxiety, it still severely impacts my daily life.

Talking to people is still scary. On many days, I wish I could move to Antarctica. but I’ve learned that connection is a two-way street. Like picking up on my friends’ moods, and allowing them to know when I’m not at my best. It comforts me to know that when I withdraw into darkness, my friends will be there and will be able to pull me back towards the light.

This article is a part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication with a focus on culture and society from a youth perspective.