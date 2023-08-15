Bangladesh logs 1,984 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by 10

Bangladesh has registered 1,984 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 89,875.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 10 to 426 in a 24-hour count on Tuesday.

Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 731 cases were in Dhaka, while 1,253 were outside the capital.

As of Tuesday morning, 9,117 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 4,010 are in Dhaka and 5,107 are outside the capital.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.