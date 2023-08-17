Bangladesh records 2,288 dengue cases and 9 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 2,288 new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally this year to 94,312. In the 24 hours to Thursday morning, nine more deaths were reported from the mosquito-borne disease, the Directorate General of Health Services said. With the new fatalities, the death toll from the disease since January increased to 444. As many as 1,389 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occurred in the capital.

On Thursday morning, 8,661 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,857 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.