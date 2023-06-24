BMDC suspends registration of a plastic surgeon for 6 months after death of a child

Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, or BMDC, has suspended the registration of Bijoy Krishna Das, a paediatric plastic surgeon, for six months for negligence during a surgery that led to the death of a child in 2021.

BMDC announced the suspension at a time when the role of the licensing and the regulatory body of the medical profession came under the sharp spotlight after the death of a newborn at another hospital in Dhaka and the mother's subsequent death due to post-labour complications.

Recently, many people http://bdnews24.com had spoken to alleged that the agency discourages the filing of complaints and deliberately delays the complaint resolution process. Some even went as far as suggesting that since the BMDC brass is all doctors themselves, they were unwilling to take steps against people in the same profession.