BMDC is Bangladesh's sole investigation authority for medical malpractice. Is it willing and equipped to do the job?

[Disclaimer: The real names of the patients, their family members and hospitals have not been disclosed to protect patient confidentiality.]

About a year ago, Abu Naeem Jashim (not his real name) went to the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, or BMDC, to lodge a complaint of medical mistreatment against a private hospital in Dhaka after the death of his 29-year-old daughter.

“All they did was try to feed me nonsense. I’ve no faith in them. Doctors heading BMDC won’t penalise their own colleagues. So I also brought a claim to the High Court. We want to stop such injustice over crimes related to medical negligence,” he said.

The role of the licensing and the regulatory body of the medical profession came under the spotlight after the death of a newborn at another hospital in Dhaka and the mother's subsequent death due to post-labour complications.

Two female obstetricians were already arrested for their alleged mishandling of the baby's delivery leading to its death, and the authorities suspended all operative activities of the hospital.