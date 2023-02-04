Bangladesh flags risk of Nipah virus in 32 districts

Health authorities have marked 32 districts in Bangladesh as being at risk of the Nipah virus infection and directed physicians to take adequate precautionary measures while attending to patients with fevers, a primary symptom of the illness, in hospitals.

The Dhaka North City Corporation's COVID-dedicated hospital in Mohakhali has also been instructed to prepare 20 beds for the treatment of Nipah virus patients.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has identified 10 cases of the Nipah virus in six districts of the country so far this year.

Since 2001, Nipah virus patients have been found in 33 districts, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.