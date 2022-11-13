Bangladesh’s annual death toll from dengue crosses 200

The government has reported three more deaths from dengue fever in a day, taking the toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year past 200 for the first time since Bangladesh began storing data related to the disease.
The annual death toll stood at 202 as the Directorate General of Health Services recorded the hospitalisation of 859 dengue patients in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday. They include 426 in Dhaka.
The number of hospitalisations due to dengue stood at 48,529, the second-highest for the country annually after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019. Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year.
On Saturday, the DGHS reported 918 hospitalisations and six deaths.
The hospitals across Bangladesh were treating 3,189 dengue patients on Sunday morning -- 1,885 of them in Dhaka, where 135 patients have died this year.
Along with mosquito attack, dengue cases increase during monsoon in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus. This year, however, the cases started to rise in August after the monsoon ended.
The hospitals admitted 21,932 dengue patients in October alone. The death toll last month was 86. The DGHS reported 61 deaths from the disease in the first 13 days of November.
Experts believe the actual number of dengue patients is much higher as the official figures leave out those who do not get hospitalised while many people do not get tests.