Bangladesh’s annual death toll from dengue crosses 200

The government has reported three more deaths from dengue fever in a day, taking the toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year past 200 for the first time since Bangladesh began storing data related to the disease.

The annual death toll stood at 202 as the Directorate General of Health Services recorded the hospitalisation of 859 dengue patients in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday. They include 426 in Dhaka.

The number of hospitalisations due to dengue stood at 48,529, the second-highest for the country annually after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019. Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year.