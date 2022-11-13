    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s annual death toll from dengue crosses 200

    Three more people die from the mosquito-borne disease as 859 other patients are hospitalised

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 03:37 PM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 03:37 PM

    The government has reported three more deaths from dengue fever in a day, taking the toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year past 200 for the first time since Bangladesh began storing data related to the disease.

    The annual death toll stood at 202 as the Directorate General of Health Services recorded the hospitalisation of 859 dengue patients in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday. They include 426 in Dhaka.

    The number of hospitalisations due to dengue stood at 48,529, the second-highest for the country annually after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019. Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year.

    On Saturday, the DGHS reported 918 hospitalisations and six deaths.

    The hospitals across Bangladesh were treating 3,189 dengue patients on Sunday morning -- 1,885 of them in Dhaka, where 135 patients have died this year.

    Along with mosquito attack, dengue cases increase during monsoon in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus. This year, however, the cases started to rise in August after the monsoon ended.

    The hospitals admitted 21,932 dengue patients in October alone. The death toll last month was 86. The DGHS reported 61 deaths from the disease in the first 13 days of November.

    Experts believe the actual number of dengue patients is much higher as the official figures leave out those who do not get hospitalised while many people do not get tests.

    RELATED STORIES
    Six dengue patients die in Bangladesh in 24 hours as cases keep swelling
    6 dengue deaths in 24 hours
    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year rises to 199, including 119 in Dhaka
    Sanitary napkins to be available on trains, thanks to a man’s protest
    Protest pushes railway to ensure sanitary napkins on trains
    Morshedul's initiatives drew the attention of railway authorities, who will keep pads for passengers in first aid kits
    Bangladesh reports 7,500 dengue cases in 9 days
    7,500 dengue cases in 9 days
    Dhaka continues to record the highest number of cases and deaths
    Parents fret over children’s health as deadly dengue cases surge
    Dengue: Parents fret over children’s health
    Children account for as much as 25 percent of the deaths from the mosquito-borne disease this year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher