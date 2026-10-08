Bangladesh reports 5 more dengue deaths as 49 die in eight days

Another five more patients have died of dengue, while 1,935 patients have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

The latest deaths take this year’s toll to 294, including 49 in the first eight days of October, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

September was the deadliest month so far, with 43,774 patients hospitalised and 148 deaths recorded.

According to Thursday’s bulletin, 175 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North and 233 in Dhaka South in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday.

Outside the two city corporations, 382 patients were admitted in other hospitals across Dhaka Division.

The figures for other divisions were 195 in Barishal, 280 in Chattogram, 292 in Khulna, 93 in Mymensingh, 206 in Rajshahi, 64 in Rangpur and 15 in Sylhet.

A total of 2,057 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during the period.

The number of hospitalised patients this year has reached 94,151, with 88,208 recovering and leaving hospitals.