    Bangladesh records 413 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

    The tally of infections this year stands at 317,645, and the death toll rises to 1,665

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 12:11 PM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 12:11 PM

    The number of dengue cases so far this year in Bangladesh has increased by 413 to 317,645 in the latest daily count.

    The mosquito-borne disease caused four deaths in the 24 hours to Monday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,665, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 103 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 310 new cases. The death toll in the capital was three.

    Of the 2,047dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 591 were in Dhaka and 1,456 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in November was 274. As many as 40,716 new dengue cases were recorded last month.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

