Bangladesh records 413 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

The number of dengue cases so far this year in Bangladesh has increased by 413 to 317,645 in the latest daily count.

The mosquito-borne disease caused four deaths in the 24 hours to Monday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,665, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 103 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 310 new cases. The death toll in the capital was three.