Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has not become epidemic, says Health DG

The deadly outbreak of dengue in Bangladesh has not yet developed into an epidemic, a senior health official said.
Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general at the Directorate General of the Health Services, or DGHS, made a remark during a programme in Dhaka on Thursday.
It was the same day his department reported the death of a total of 155 people and 27,547 hospitalisation cases by the deadly virus.
Dr Khurshid, serving his second term as the DG of DGHS, also pushed the onus on Bangladesh’s policymakers to decide if the spread of dengue has reached an epidemic level.
Independent health experts in recent weeks have been calling on the government to declare this year’s dengue situation as an epidemic and a “health emergency”, considering the rising number of hospitalisations and deaths since last month's Eid-ul-Azha holiday.
During a Q&A session at the programme, Dr Khushid drew a comparison with the “general holidays” and lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said policymakers need to make the call to declare the dengue situation an epidemic and health emergency since it is tied to the country’s growth.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called to impose short-term lockdowns during the pandemic with two goals: preventing a massive deterioration of public health and preventing the economy from spiralling down. The policymakers need to decide whether they would like to impose any such restriction now,” he said.
The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.
In June, 5,956 people were hospitalised with the disease, and 34 died. There were 566 cases in January, 166 in February, 111 in March, 143 in April and 1,036 in May.
Six people died in January, three in February, two in April and two in May.
Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.
Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease in the past five years.
The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.
Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.