Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has not become epidemic, says Health DG

The deadly outbreak of dengue in Bangladesh has not yet developed into an epidemic, a senior health official said.

Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general at the Directorate General of the Health Services, or DGHS, made a remark during a programme in Dhaka on Thursday.

It was the same day his department reported the death of a total of 155 people and 27,547 hospitalisation cases by the deadly virus.

Dr Khurshid, serving his second term as the DG of DGHS, also pushed the onus on Bangladesh’s policymakers to decide if the spread of dengue has reached an epidemic level.

Independent health experts in recent weeks have been calling on the government to declare this year’s dengue situation as an epidemic and a “health emergency”, considering the rising number of hospitalisations and deaths since last month's Eid-ul-Azha holiday.