Dengue cases in Bangladesh this year cross 44,000, deaths hit 229

The government has reported hospitalisations of 1,503 dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the overall tally of infections this year to 44,205.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by four to 229 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

On Wednesday, the country reported a record 2,653 new hospitalisations over dengue.

Most of the cases this year, 36,227, have been reported in July, with three more days of the month left.

As many as 907 of the new cases have been detected in Dhaka. Two of the new deaths from dengue also occurred in the capital.