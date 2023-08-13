Death toll from dengue since January nears 400 as cases cross 85,000 in Bangladesh

The death toll from dengue fever in Bangladesh since January is fast approaching the 400 mark, with the number of cases rising rapidly in the deadliest outbreak of the disease in the country’s history.

Hospitals reported 2,905 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 85,411, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by 11 to 398 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

As many as 1,863 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occurred in the capital.