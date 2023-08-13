    বাংলা

    Death toll from dengue since January nears 400 as cases cross 85,000 in Bangladesh

    Hospitals report 2,905 new dengue cases and 11 deaths in the latest daily count

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 August 2023, 12:46 PM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 12:46 PM

    The death toll from dengue fever in Bangladesh since January is fast approaching the 400 mark, with the number of cases rising rapidly in the deadliest outbreak of the disease in the country’s history.

    Hospitals reported 2,905 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 85,411, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by 11 to 398 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

    As many as 1,863 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occurred in the capital.

    On Sunday morning, 9,733 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,398 of them were outside Dhaka.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

