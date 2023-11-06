    বাংলা

    Daily count: Bangladesh records 1,794 dengue cases, 9 deaths

    The caseload so far this year stands at 281,698, and the death toll rises to 1,417  

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 01:06 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 01:06 PM

    The number of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh so far this year has increased by 1,794 in the latest daily count to 281,698. 

    The  death toll from the mosquito-borne virus this year stood at 1,417 with nine fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    Dhaka saw 417 new dengue cases and six deaths from the viral fever in this period.

    Of the 6,662 dengue patients receiving treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh in the morning, 1,807 were in Dhaka and 4,855 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in the first six days of November is 69. As many as 10,523 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period. 

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak. 

