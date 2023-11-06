Daily count: Bangladesh records 1,794 dengue cases, 9 deaths

Bangladesh records 1,794 new dengue cases in a day, taking the tally this year to 281,698, as the death toll rises by 9 to 1,417. bdnews24.com

The number of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh so far this year has increased by 1,794 in the latest daily count to 281,698.



The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus this year stood at 1,417 with nine fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Dhaka saw 417 new dengue cases and six deaths from the viral fever in this period.