Bangladesh reports 323 dengue fever hospitalisations, 2 deaths in a day

As many as 1,158 people were in hospital care with the infection on Monday morning -- 914 of them in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital.



The health directorate advised people to take precautions against the disease as the number of cases is higher this year than in previous years ahead of monsoon.



Most of the dengue patients who died this year suffered from dengue hemorrhagic fever, with shock syndrome being attributed as the cause of their deaths, the DGHS said on Saturday.