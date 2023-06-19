    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 323 dengue fever hospitalisations, 2 deaths in a day

    The number of patients hospitalised with the disease this year rises to 5,231, with more than 3,000 of them admitted this month

    Published : 19 June 2023, 02:37 PM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 02:37 PM

    The arrival of monsoon in Bangladesh has been accompanied by an uptick in dengue cases as 323 people have been hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease in a day.

    The health directorate reported two fatalities due to the disease in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday, taking the death toll to 36 this year.

    The number of patients hospitalised with the disease this year has increased to 5,231, with more than 3,000 of them admitted this month.

    As many as 1,158 people were in hospital care with the infection on Monday morning -- 914 of them in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital.

    The health directorate advised people to take precautions against the disease as the number of cases is higher this year than in previous years ahead of monsoon.

    Most of the dengue patients who died this year suffered from dengue hemorrhagic fever, with shock syndrome being attributed as the cause of their deaths, the DGHS said on Saturday.

