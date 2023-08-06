Bangladesh logs 2,764 new dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day

As many as 2,764 new dengue cases recorded by the government in a day have taken the tally of infections this year to 66,732.

The death toll since January increased to 313, the highest in Bangladesh’s history, with 10 fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

As many as 1,686 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but seven deaths occurred in the capital. On Sunday morning, 9,347 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,742 of them were outside Dhaka.