Bangladesh logs 2,764 new dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day

As many as 2,764 new dengue cases recorded by the government in a day have taken the tally of infections this year to 66,732.
The death toll since January increased to 313, the highest in Bangladesh’s history, with 10 fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
As many as 1,686 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but seven deaths occurred in the capital. On Sunday morning, 9,347 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,742 of them were outside Dhaka.
The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.
Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.
In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.
Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.