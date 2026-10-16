October 16, 2026

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Five more die with measles symptoms, 1,164 hospitalised

The combined death toll from confirmed measles infections and suspected cases reaches 1,186 since Mar 15

Five more die with measles symptoms, 1,164 hospitalised

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 05:15 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 05:15 PM

Five more people have died with measles symptoms over the past 24 hours in Bangladesh, while another 1,164 people have been admitted to hospitals around the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the figures in its latest update released on Friday.

Two of the deaths recorded in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday occurred in the Chattogram Division. Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal reported one death each.

The health directorate has been tracking measles cases and deaths since Mar 15. Since then, a total of 1,186 people have died from measles or symptoms associated with the disease, including 1,082 deaths among people with suspected symptoms and 104 among confirmed measles cases.

According to the bulletin, the number of people presenting at hospitals with measles symptoms has reached 211,040. Of them, 187,615 have been admitted for treatment, while 180,002 have been discharged.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 488, followed by Sylhet with 189.

Chattogram has reported 98 deaths, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 83, Barishal 65, Khulna 49 and Rangpur 17.

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