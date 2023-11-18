Dengue cases reported in Bangladesh this year near 300,000

The number of dengue cases reported in Bangladesh this year appears set to cross the 300,000 mark amid the worst outbreak of the disease that has shattered all previous records.

Hospitals in the country logged 914 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 299,964.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by four to 1,543 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.