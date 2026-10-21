Diamond World MD Dilip Agarwala remanded over July Uprising shooting

A Dhaka court has placed Diamond World Managing Director Dilip Kumar Agarwala on four days' remand in a case over the attempted murder of a student during the July-August 2024 mass uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque issued the order on Wednesday after Agarwala was formally arrested in the case, prosecutor Shamsud Doha Sumon said.

According to the case statement, A Jabbar was shot near BNS Centre in Uttara on Aug 5, 2024, the day Sheikh Hasina's government fell. He filed the case in March 2025, naming Hasina and 49 others.

Investigators sought 10 days' remand, alleging Agarwala was present at the scene and involved in the attack.

Prosecutors also accused him of financing the incident.

His lawyers denied the allegations, saying he was abroad at the time. They sought bail, citing his heart condition and arguing that the case was intended to harass him.

Detectives arrested Agarwala in Banani on Monday. He was remanded for one day on Tuesday in a separate case involving alleged gold and diamond smuggling and money laundering.

Agarwala was previously arrested in September 2024 and later released on bail in several cases.