Biman resumes Dammam flights, sets Oct 25 for Riyadh restart

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has resumed flights to Dammam and will restart services to Riyadh on Oct 25 as conditions at Saudi Arabian airports begin to improve following a spate of Houthi attacks.

The flag carrier said on Wednesday that its Dhaka-Riyadh flight was scheduled to depart at 1:25am on Oct 25. Decisions on further Riyadh flights will be made after assessing the situation.

Biman has scheduled daily Dammam departures at 8am Bangladesh time through Oct 26, using Boeing 777 aircraft.

The airline also announced two Jeddah flights from Thursday, with additional departures scheduled for Oct 23-25 at 7:20pm.

Services to Madinah have continued normally since Oct 18 using Boeing 787 aircraft.

Meanwhile, the attacks on Saudi airports have led to the cancellation or suspension of 134 flights from Dhaka, affecting 20,254 passengers, according to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities.

Of these, 61 were direct flights and 73 were transit services.

Among direct flights, Biman accounted for 22 cancellations, followed by Saudia with 19 and US-Bangla Airlines and Riyadh Air with 10 each.

Among transit services, IndiGo recorded 28 cancellations, Emirates 14, Qatar Airways nine, flydubai eight, SalamAir seven, Air India six and EgyptAir one.