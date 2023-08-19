    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,983 dengue cases, 13 deaths in a day

    The tally of infections this year stands at 97,860, as the death toll rises to 466

    Published : 19 August 2023, 12:52 PM
    The government has recorded 1,983 new dengue cases in a day, taking the tally this year to 97,860.

    The death toll from the disease increased by 13 to 466 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    As many as 1,245 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but eight of the deaths occurred in the capital. One Saturday morning, 7,895 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,204 of them were outside Dhaka.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

