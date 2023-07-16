    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises allowance for doctors under postgraduate residency programme by Tk 5,000 amid protest

    Demonstrating trainee doctors, who were protesting for an allowance of Tk 50,000, rejected the increase

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 July 2023, 02:31 PM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 02:31 PM

    The Bangladesh government has decided to raise the monthly allowance for private doctors enrolled in postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, by Tk 5,000.

    With the increase, the monthly allowance now stands at Tk 25,000, confirmed BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin.

    In an immediate reaction, Dr Jabir Hossain, president of the Postgraduate Trainee Doctors Association, rejected the increase and demanded an allowance of up to Tk 50,000 to adjust with current inflation.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    Postgraduate doctors of BSMMU protest in Dhaka's Shahbagh for better pay
    BSMMU trainee doctors protest in Shahbagh for better pay
    They are staging a sit-in at the Shahbagh intersection for a hike in their monthly allowance and back pay
    BSMMU residency programme doctors to strike indefinitely in push for better pay
    BSMMU postgraduate doctors to go on strike over pay
    The work stoppage will begin on Jul 8 as part of the physicians' push for higher allowances and clearance of dues
    BSMMU residency programme doctors protesting over pay seek PM Hasina’s intervention
    Demonstrating BSMMU doctors seek PM’s intervention
    Last week, private doctors under postgraduate programmes at BSMMU issued an ultimatum until Jun 12 to increase their monthly allowance and ensure timely payment
    Protests roil BSMMU as postgraduate doctors seek higher allowance
    BSMMU doctors protest for higher allowance
    The protesters, who are allegedly owed several months' dues, say they were threatened with expulsion if they didn't return to work

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan