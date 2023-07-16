Bangladesh raises allowance for doctors under postgraduate residency programme by Tk 5,000 amid protest

They are staging a sit-in at the Shahbagh intersection for a hike in their monthly allowance and back pay
The Bangladesh government has decided to raise the monthly allowance for private doctors enrolled in postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, by Tk 5,000.
With the increase, the monthly allowance now stands at Tk 25,000, confirmed BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin.
In an immediate reaction, Dr Jabir Hossain, president of the Postgraduate Trainee Doctors Association, rejected the increase and demanded an allowance of up to Tk 50,000 to adjust with current inflation.
