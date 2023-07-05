Dengue situation in Dhaka is most alarming in five years, government survey finds

A pre-monsoon survey conducted by the health directorate on Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease in the last five years.



The survey found 55 wards in the capital's two city corporations are at high risk of dengue as the Breteau Index or BI of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes is more than 20 in these wards, the Directorate General of Health Services said at a press conference on Tuesday.



The mosquito density is chiefly measured using the BI, which counts the number of positive containers per 100 places inspected. BI exceeding 20 percent is risky, according to experts.