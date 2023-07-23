Bangladesh breaks new record, logs 2,242 hospitalisations from dengue in a day

Bangladesh has registered a record 2,292 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 32,977.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by nine to 176 in a 24-hour count on Sunday.

Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 1,064 cases were in Dhaka, while 1,228 were outside the capital.

Eight deaths were recorded in Dhaka, while another was logged outside the city.