Bangladesh logs 2,331 dengue cases and 8 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,331 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of patients with the mosquito-borne disease so far this year to 116,842.
The number of deaths from the dengue virus increased by eight to 556 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.
Dhaka reported 944 new dengue patients and six deaths. The number of cases increased by 1,466 with two deaths outside the capital.
On Monday morning, 8,212 patients were in hospital care, and 3,913 of them were in Dhaka.
Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.
In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed 101,354 dengue hospitalisations, the previous record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.
Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.https://bdnews24.com/media-en/image/tafwangmhc