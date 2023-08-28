Bangladesh logs 2,331 dengue cases and 8 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,331 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of patients with the mosquito-borne disease so far this year to 116,842.

The number of deaths from the dengue virus increased by eight to 556 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

Dhaka reported 944 new dengue patients and six deaths. The number of cases increased by 1,466 with two deaths outside the capital.

On Monday morning, 8,212 patients were in hospital care, and 3,913 of them were in Dhaka.