Daily count: Bangladesh reports 1,094 new dengue cases, 7 deaths

Hospitals in Bangladesh have logged 1,094 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 305,792.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by seven to 1,577 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 253 dengue patients in this period while the other districts recorded 841 new cases. The death toll in the capital was five.

Of the 4,124 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,111 were in Dhaka and 3,013 outside the capital.