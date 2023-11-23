    বাংলা

    Daily count: Bangladesh reports 1,094 new dengue cases, 7 deaths

    The tally of infections this year rises to 305,792 and the death toll stands at 1,577

    News Desk
    Published : 23 Nov 2023, 01:29 PM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2023, 01:29 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have logged 1,094 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 305,792.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by seven to 1,577 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 253 dengue patients in this period while the other districts recorded 841 new cases. The death toll in the capital was five.

    Of the 4,124 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,111 were in Dhaka and 3,013 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in the first 23 days of November was 229. As many as 34,617 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

