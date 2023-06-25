Botched delivery: Ankhi's husband lodges complaint with BMDC, seeks Tk 20m in compensation

Ankhi, a student of Eden College, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a painless delivery after watching videos posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta. She underwent routine check-ups at the hospital on a few occasions since then.

On Jun 9, Mahbuba went into labour and in Dr Sangjukta’s absence, her assistant was called in to oversee the delivery. He and another one of Sangjukta's assistants ensured the family that the doctor was at her chamber and set up an appointment for Mahbuba.

Yakub took Mahbuba to Central Hospital around midnight and the staff at the hospital told him Dr Sangjukta was at the labour ward before taking them there.

Mahbuba was then taken inside the ward to see Dr Sangjukta, Yakub claimed.

"They first asked me to wait outside and then asked me to pay the admission fee downstairs. I brought the money receipt and wanted to talk to Dr Sangjukta, but I was told that the doctor was busy as my wife was in the process of delivering the child."