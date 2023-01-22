    বাংলা

    Government doctors to practise privately at public hospitals: Maleque

    The minister says it will save people the trouble of bouncing between clinics and pharmacies to get check-ups

    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 01:22 PM
    Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the government-employed doctors will practise in their private chambers beyond office hours at their hospitals, beginning in March.

    Speaking at a meeting on institutional practice with a unity of professional physicians on Sunday, Maleque said the decision was made after discussing the matter with leaders of the profession.

    He said a high-level committee would be formed to take immediate steps in making this a reality.

    The “special facility” will allow specialist doctors to check their patients at their own  government workplaces and save hundreds of thousands of people from the trouble of visiting doctors at clinics and pharmacies, he said.

