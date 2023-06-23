Dengue affliction is now a year-round phenomenon in Bangladesh, says expert

Dengue used to be a cause of pain for Bangladesh during the rainy season, but the disease is striking throughout the year now, says entomologist Kabirul Bashar who specialises in mosquitoes.

Along with the change in seasonal intensity of the disease, Aedes mosquitoes, mostly centred around urban areas like Dhaka, now spread the virus in villages nationwide as a result of urbanisation.

Forecasts based on initial findings suggest Bangladesh may suffer widespread dengue infections this year, Kabirul said.

In an interview, the zoology professor of Jahangirnagar University said a comprehensive long-term plan, which must include integrated pest management, was needed to curb the spread of the disease.