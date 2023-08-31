Dengue deaths near 600 since January in Bangladesh, with more than half in August

The death toll from dengue fever since January in Bangladesh is approaching the 600 mark as hospitals have reported 17 new fatalities in a day amid the worst outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.



As many as 342 of the deaths have been recorded in August, with one more daily count of the month left. The number of deaths from dengue this year stands at 593.

The number of patients hospitalised in the 24 hours to Thursday morning was 2,308, which took the tally of infections since January to 123,808.



Hospitals in Dhaka recorded 875 new cases, with 16 deaths while the number of new patients outside the capital was 1,433.