Bangladesh healthcare system stretched as dengue transforms into countrywide threat

Over the years, cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus were typically confined to Dhaka's urban landscape. But recently, the deadly disease has spread far beyond the boundaries of the city.

As Bangladesh grapples with the worst dengue outbreak on record, the disease is now equally as prevalent outside the capital, posing a nationwide health risk. It has also stoked fears of the healthcare system being overwhelmed.

Alarmingly, larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, a known carrier of the dengue virus, were discovered in seven out of 10 houses in a village in Patuakhali’s Dumki Upazila. A survey by the health directorate also revealed the presence of Aedes larvae in 10 out of 37 containers.

In another survey conducted on Jul 11, Aedes mosquito larvae were detected in seven out of 10 houses in Pirojpur's Nesarabad Upazila. Eight out of 16 containers were also found to contain the larvae.

As cases of dengue continue to run rampant in 2023, experts have flagged the mounting health risks stemming from the presence of Aedes mosquitoes outside Dhaka.

The health directorate’s updated data on dengue detection and patient admission has also backed these findings.

Although patient admissions in Dhaka hospitals were higher earlier this year, the trend has gradually shifted. By mid-August, hospital admissions outside Dhaka had surpassed those in the capital.

On Sunday morning, 8,299 patients were under hospital care across the country, with 4,354 outside Dhaka and 3,945 in the capital.

In Dhaka, 813 new patient admissions were reported, while outside the capital, the number was 1,440.

The city saw eight deaths from the disease, while other districts recorded three fatalities.

The overall tally of infections since January stands at 114,511, with a death toll of 548.

The number of hospitalised patients and deaths is at an all-time high. The health directorate is concerned that it might increase further due to the rising number of infections across the country.