    Bangladesh registers 33 dengue cases, no deaths in daily count

    The number of cases this year rises to 323 and the death toll remains unchanged at three

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 01:51 PM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 01:51 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 33 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 323 after the the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

    The death toll remained unchanged with no fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the 24-hour count to Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

    In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 17 patients, while the other districts recorded 16 new cases.

    Of the 451 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 230 were in Dhaka and 221 outside the capital.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

