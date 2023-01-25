    বাংলা

    Clean energy race sparks more ambitious climate policies, says report

    Policies announced in the latest three-month period were the most ambitious yet, helped by green subsidies in the US and the EU's plans to boost cleaner energy sources

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM

    Climate policy announcements from the past three months are becoming more ambitious and most aim for a rise in global temperatures of no more than 1.8 degrees Celsius, a new assessment published on Wednesday found.

    The Inevitable Policy Response (IPR), which describes itself as a climate transition forecasting consortium, has been tracking government and private sector climate policies since a United Nations climate summit in November 2021 and weighs the announcements according to their credibility and ambition.

    The latest three-month period from October to January was the most ambitious yet, IPR said, helped by a wave of green subsidies in the United States' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the European Union's own plans to boost cleaner energy sources.

    Those initiatives have provided a "new catalyst for climate action", IPR said, as the major economies vie with China to lead on clean energy.

    However, IPR's tracker shows that most policies do not appear aligned with limiting a rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The United Nations says breaching that risks unleashing far more severe effects of climate change.

    The 2015 Paris Agreement commits countries to limit the global average temperature rise this century to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and to aim for 1.5°C.

    Already, the world has heated to around 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels. Each of the last four decades was hotter than any decade since 1850.

    "The race to the top in clean energy unleashed by the US IRA and being followed up by the EU Green Industrial Plan, combined with other positive policy announcements since COP27, point to an acceleration in clean energy deployment relative to recent expectations," said IPR's project director Mark Fulton.

    COP27 refers to November's UN climate summit.

    Of the 117 global policy announcements tracked in the latest quarter, 89 had sufficient credibility to be included in its tracker, IPR said, with 68 supporting or confirming a 1.8 degrees C temperature rise forecast, 20 indicating increased ambition and two a decrease.

    Since it began tracking policies in late 2021, the IPR has analysed 331 policy announcements, with 162 of them supporting to confirming IPR forecasts of a 1.8 degrees C outcome.

    RELATED STORIES
    Carlos Bautista, a renewable energy engineer at Mexican solar company Enlight shows areas of an installed solar panel project at a client's company in Mexico state, Mexico Aug 19, 2022.
    Bank funding for renewables stagnates vs oil, gas
    Last year the share of renewable energy in funding was 8%, while in 2021 and 2020 it stood at 10% and 7% respectively
    Blanketed in dust, Dhaka people don’t see enough preventive measures
    ‘Not enough measures’ to prevent air pollution
    Authorities supervising the civic amenities in Dhaka are not performing well, believe experts and ordinary citizens
    Dhaka tops the bad air quality index once again
    Dhaka tops the bad air quality chart
    The air pollution score was 271 for the capital on Sunday, which is described as very unhealthy
    Cars pass a 120 km/h speed limit sign on the A27 Autobahn near the northern German city of Bremen April 10, 2008.
    German speed limit could cut more CO2 than previously thought
    A speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour could cut total CO2 emissions from vehicles by about 6.7 million tonnes a year, almost three times more than previous estimations

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher