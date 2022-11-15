How close are we to passing 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming?

Since the last Ice Age ended nearly 12,000 years ago and human civilisations developed, the Earth's long-term average global air temperature has never varied by more than 1.5 degrees above a stable 14 degrees Celsius (57 degrees Fahrenheit), scientists say.

But within a decade, fossil fuel emissions accumulating in the atmosphere and trapping more of the sun's energy are expected to drive global temperatures above that 1.5C (2.7F) warming mark.

What happens then?

In a September report in the journal Science, scientists said irreversible planetary "tipping points" - from melting of the Greenland ice sheet, setting in motion 7 metres (23 feet) of sea level rise, to the release of heat-accelerating methane trapped in melting permafrost - are likely to be triggered.

That could have dramatic implications for human and other life on the planet, as extreme weather surges, seas rise and food and water security weaken, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scientists warn.

"I can say with a high degree of certainty that civilisations can thrive in a 14-degree world - but nobody can tell at any degree of certainty that we can thrive at (much higher temperatures) because we've never been there," said Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, at COP27 in Egypt.