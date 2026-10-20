October 20, 2026

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Global warming is accelerating as ecosystems near tipping points, Rockström says

The climate scientist warns warming is accelerating as key ecosystems near tipping points and the world approaches 1.5°C warming

Global warming is accelerating as ecosystems near tipping points, Rockström says
Flames and smoke rise from a line of trees as a wildfire burns at the Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece, Sept 1, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 09:04 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 09:04 PM

Global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions is accelerating, pushing many of the Earth's most important ecosystems close to their tipping points, said Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Speaking at the Reuters Sustainability Europe conference on Tuesday, Rockström said damage to coral reefs and the Amazon rainforest was close to becoming irreversible. Parts of the Atlantic Ocean circulation system, including the current that moderates Western Europe's climate with warm water from the Caribbean, were close to collapse.

The latest science confirms the world is on course to exceed a 1.5°C (2.7°F) rise in average surface temperature in the next few years, increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, he said, ahead of the United Nations' COP31 climate talks starting on Nov 9.

Companies looking to prepare and build resilience into their operations should treat climate and nature as a single integrated agenda rather than separate issues, he said.

While prioritising efforts to decarbonise, they should also invest in helping preserve nature, particularly projects related to maintaining or rebuilding biodiversity and reserves of fresh water.

Rockström said it was "incredibly disturbing" to see lobbying for an easing of rules on phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles, pointing to subsidies for petrol and diesel that were undermining consumer demand for electric vehicles.

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