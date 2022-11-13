COP27 climate marchers demand justice despite protest restrictions

'VOICES OF RESISTANCE'

Activists at the climate rally also expressed solidarity with Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a 40-year-old pro-democracy activist, who is in prison after being sentenced last December to five years on charges of publishing false news.

The UN Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Türk on Tuesday appealed for Egypt to free the prominent blogger, a dual British and Egyptian citizen, whose life is "at acute risk" following a hunger strike that escalated with the start of the COP27 climate summit.

A message from Abd el-Fattah's sister, Sanaa Seif, was read out at the rally as she stood by, visibly moved. In it, she said she drew strength from the support she had found among climate activists in Egypt for the COP.

Mitzi Jonelle Tan, a Filipino climate justice activist with Fridays for Future MAPA (Most Affected People and Areas), said her country has been one of the most dangerous for environmental defenders, who have been imprisoned, harassed and killed.

"Where there is oppression and repression, there you will find the strongest voices of resistance," she said.

"We will not be silenced," she added, calling for the release "of all freedom-fighting activists and prisoners of conscience around the world".

The Philippines, she noted, is among the countries most heavily impacted by climate change, with a tropical storm killing about 150 people and affecting 3 million in the Southeast Asian nation a week before the climate talks began.

"We will continue to demand drastic emissions cuts and climate reparations from the countries that are historically responsible for our destruction," Tan emphasised.

In Britain, meanwhile, a few hundred activists met outside the headquarters of oil giant Shell on Saturday to protest against fossil fuel exploration and on other social issues.

The campaigners marched through central London with giant mural reading "Climate reparations now" and "Justice for Chris Kaba", a 24-year-old Black man shot dead by police in September.

"We cannot have climate justice without racial justice,” said Marvina Newton, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Leeds, in a speech outside Shell headquarters.

She praised activists in the Global South who "started the conversation around climate justice way before we even knew it existed" and pointed to the dangers they face daily.

Back in Sharm el-Sheikh, Lorraine Chiponda, co-lead of the "Don't Gas Africa" campaign, ended the rally - which had a time limit imposed on it by the authorities - by asking demonstrators to fold up their banners and leave quietly, as they were not permitted to carry them around the venue or chant further.

"United we stand, and united we will overcome," she said, appealing to the gathered crowd to keep fighting for climate justice back home in their communities.